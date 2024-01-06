Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Citadel Bulldogs (7-5, 0-0 SoCon) meeting the Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Citadel vs. Samford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Citadel Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel Players to Watch

Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Winston Hill: 8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Madison Durr: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Morgan: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Samford Players to Watch

Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel vs. Samford Stat Comparison

Citadel Rank Citadel AVG Samford AVG Samford Rank 280th 70.7 Points Scored 90.2 5th 44th 64.6 Points Allowed 75 277th 121st 37.9 Rebounds 39.7 65th 206th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.8 61st 258th 6.7 3pt Made 10.7 10th 334th 10.8 Assists 20.5 4th 92nd 10.7 Turnovers 14.6 340th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.