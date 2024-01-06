The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will try to build on a 12-game winning streak when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Samford vs. Citadel matchup.

Citadel vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Citadel vs. Samford Betting Trends

Citadel has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Samford has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Samford Bulldogs' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

