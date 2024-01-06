The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will try to continue a 12-game winning run when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Citadel Bulldogs have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Samford Bulldogs have averaged.
  • Citadel is 7-3 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Samford Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Citadel Bulldogs rank 139th.
  • The Citadel Bulldogs' 73.2 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Samford Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Citadel has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

  • Citadel scores 82.3 points per game at home, and 67 away.
  • At home the Citadel Bulldogs are conceding 67 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than they are away (67.8).
  • At home, Citadel makes 7.7 trifectas per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.8%) than away (31.8%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Notre Dame W 65-45 Purcell Pavilion
12/30/2023 Toccoa Falls W 106-76 McAlister Field House
1/3/2024 Western Carolina L 80-71 McAlister Field House
1/6/2024 Samford - McAlister Field House
1/10/2024 @ Furman - Timmons Arena
1/13/2024 Wofford - McAlister Field House

