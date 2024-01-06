The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will try to continue a 12-game winning run when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

The Citadel Bulldogs have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Samford Bulldogs have averaged.

Citadel is 7-3 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Samford Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Citadel Bulldogs rank 139th.

The Citadel Bulldogs' 73.2 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Samford Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Citadel has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

Citadel scores 82.3 points per game at home, and 67 away.

At home the Citadel Bulldogs are conceding 67 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than they are away (67.8).

At home, Citadel makes 7.7 trifectas per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.8%) than away (31.8%).

