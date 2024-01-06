How to Watch Citadel vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will try to continue a 12-game winning run when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Citadel vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Citadel Stats Insights
- The Citadel Bulldogs have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Samford Bulldogs have averaged.
- Citadel is 7-3 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Samford Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Citadel Bulldogs rank 139th.
- The Citadel Bulldogs' 73.2 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Samford Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Citadel has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.
Citadel Home & Away Comparison
- Citadel scores 82.3 points per game at home, and 67 away.
- At home the Citadel Bulldogs are conceding 67 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than they are away (67.8).
- At home, Citadel makes 7.7 trifectas per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.8%) than away (31.8%).
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 65-45
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 106-76
|McAlister Field House
|1/3/2024
|Western Carolina
|L 80-71
|McAlister Field House
|1/6/2024
|Samford
|-
|McAlister Field House
|1/10/2024
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|1/13/2024
|Wofford
|-
|McAlister Field House
