Saturday's contest between the Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) and the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at McAlister Field House has a projected final score of 77-72 based on our computer prediction, with Samford taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Citadel vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Citadel vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 77, Citadel 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-4.3)

Samford (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Citadel is 6-4-0 against the spread, while Samford's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Citadel Bulldogs have gone over the point total in four games, while Samford Bulldogs games have gone over seven times. Citadel is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests, while Samford has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Citadel Performance Insights

The Citadel Bulldogs have a +94 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.7 points per game. They're putting up 73.2 points per game to rank 222nd in college basketball and are allowing 66.5 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball.

Citadel is 106th in the nation at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 more than the 33.5 its opponents average.

Citadel hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (232nd in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (124th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make while shooting 31.2% from deep.

The Citadel Bulldogs rank 128th in college basketball with 97.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 138th in college basketball defensively with 88.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Citadel forces 10.1 turnovers per game (321st in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (62nd in college basketball action).

