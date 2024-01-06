For bracketology insights around Citadel and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Citadel ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-2 NR NR 218

Citadel's best wins

Citadel took down the No. 158-ranked (according to the RPI) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 65-45, on December 19, which goes down as its best win of the season. Against Notre Dame, Elijah Morgan led the team by dropping 19 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

67-61 over North Carolina Central (No. 215/RPI) on November 21

85-68 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 315/RPI) on December 2

81-52 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 332/RPI) on November 28

62-61 over Idaho State (No. 345/RPI) on November 20

Citadel's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Citadel has drawn the 267th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Bulldogs have 12 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have four upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Citadel's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Citadel's next game

Matchup: Furman Paladins vs. Citadel Bulldogs

Furman Paladins vs. Citadel Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

