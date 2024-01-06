The Longwood Lancers (2-11) will look to stop a four-game road skid when taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The Buc Dome, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison

The Lancers' 60.7 points per game are 11.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Buccaneers give up.

Longwood is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.0 points.

Charleston Southern's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.

The Buccaneers put up 58.7 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than the 80.2 the Lancers give up.

The Buccaneers shoot 38.1% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Lancers concede defensively.

The Lancers make 35.7% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65)

15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65) Madison Adamson: 6.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

6.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedi Jackson: 11.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Keshunti Nichols: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.6 PTS, 26.0 FG%

