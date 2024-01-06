The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) welcome in the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) after winning eight straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Longwood vs. Charleston Southern matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Longwood Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline FanDuel Longwood (-15.5) 133.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Betting Trends

Charleston Southern has compiled a 3-8-1 record against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 15-point underdogs.

Longwood has compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, eight out of the Lancers' 14 games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.