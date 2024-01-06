The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) will try to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
  • Charleston Southern is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers rank 338th.
  • The Buccaneers put up an average of 70.1 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63 the Lancers give up.
  • When it scores more than 63 points, Charleston Southern is 4-4.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • Charleston Southern is putting up more points at home (80 per game) than away (60.3).
  • In 2023-24 the Buccaneers are conceding 11.4 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than on the road (81.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (39.7%) too.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Kentucky Christian W 103-79 The Buc Dome
12/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/3/2024 Presbyterian L 68-61 The Buc Dome
1/6/2024 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/10/2024 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena
1/13/2024 South Carolina Upstate - The Buc Dome

