The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) will try to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.

Charleston Southern is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Lancers are the rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers rank 338th.

The Buccaneers put up an average of 70.1 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63 the Lancers give up.

When it scores more than 63 points, Charleston Southern is 4-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

Charleston Southern is putting up more points at home (80 per game) than away (60.3).

In 2023-24 the Buccaneers are conceding 11.4 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than on the road (81.1).

Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (39.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule