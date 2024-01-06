Saturday's game that pits the Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) at Joan Perry Brock Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Longwood, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 77, Charleston Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. Longwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-14.7)

Longwood (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Longwood has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Charleston Southern, who is 3-8-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Lancers are 8-5-0 and the Buccaneers are 4-7-0. Longwood is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests, while Charleston Southern has gone 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have a -74 scoring differential, falling short by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 70.1 points per game, 283rd in college basketball, and are allowing 75.4 per contest to rank 280th in college basketball.

Charleston Southern ranks 329th in college basketball at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 fewer than the 35.5 its opponents average.

Charleston Southern hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (77th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game at 31.7%.

Charleston Southern loses the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 12.0 (204th in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.9.

