How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) will host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Seawolves have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Charleston (SC) is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 55th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seawolves rank 151st.
- The Cougars score 6.5 more points per game (78.1) than the Seawolves allow (71.6).
- Charleston (SC) is 9-2 when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Charleston (SC) put up 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did on the road (79.5).
- At home, the Cougars allowed 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than in road games (69.3).
- In home games, Charleston (SC) made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (10.4) than in road games (10.5). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (35.5%).
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 89-82
|TD Arena
|12/29/2023
|Montreat
|W 96-59
|TD Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Hofstra
|W 73-61
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|1/11/2024
|Elon
|-
|TD Arena
|1/13/2024
|Monmouth
|-
|TD Arena
