The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) will host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Seawolves have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Charleston (SC) is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 55th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seawolves rank 151st.

The Cougars score 6.5 more points per game (78.1) than the Seawolves allow (71.6).

Charleston (SC) is 9-2 when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Charleston (SC) put up 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did on the road (79.5).

At home, the Cougars allowed 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than in road games (69.3).

In home games, Charleston (SC) made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (10.4) than in road games (10.5). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

