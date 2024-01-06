The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) will host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Seawolves have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Charleston (SC) is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 55th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seawolves rank 151st.
  • The Cougars score 6.5 more points per game (78.1) than the Seawolves allow (71.6).
  • Charleston (SC) is 9-2 when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Charleston (SC) put up 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did on the road (79.5).
  • At home, the Cougars allowed 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than in road games (69.3).
  • In home games, Charleston (SC) made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (10.4) than in road games (10.5). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 89-82 TD Arena
12/29/2023 Montreat W 96-59 TD Arena
1/4/2024 @ Hofstra W 73-61 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
1/6/2024 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
1/11/2024 Elon - TD Arena
1/13/2024 Monmouth - TD Arena

