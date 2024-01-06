When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Charleston (SC) be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Charleston (SC) ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-0 NR NR 157

Charleston (SC)'s best wins

Charleston (SC)'s best victory this season came against the North Carolina A&T Aggies, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 160) in the RPI. Charleston (SC) brought home the 63-58 win on the road on January 5. Jenna Annecchiarico put up a team-high 18 points with five rebounds and five assists in the game against N.C. A&T.

Next best wins

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 179/RPI) on December 2

57-45 on the road over Elon (No. 205/RPI) on January 7

74-50 at home over Radford (No. 213/RPI) on December 21

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 269/RPI) on December 11

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 277/RPI) on November 17

Charleston (SC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Charleston (SC) has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Charleston (SC) has the 12th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cougars' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at Charleston's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Charleston (SC)'s next game

Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Drexel Dragons

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Drexel Dragons Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

