Will Charleston (SC) be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Charleston (SC)'s complete tournament resume.

How Charleston (SC) ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-0 NR NR 59

Charleston (SC)'s best wins

Charleston (SC)'s best win of the season came against the Liberty Flames, a top 100 team (No. 86), according to the RPI. Charleston (SC) registered the 76-67 neutral-site win on December 1. With 31 points, Reyne Smith was the top scorer against Liberty. Second on the team was Ben Burnham, with 16 points.

Next best wins

73-61 on the road over Hofstra (No. 89/RPI) on January 4

89-82 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 108/RPI) on December 21

84-78 on the road over Kent State (No. 138/RPI) on November 26

71-69 at home over Iona (No. 195/RPI) on November 6

85-70 at home over Rhode Island (No. 205/RPI) on December 10

Charleston (SC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, Charleston (SC) has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Charleston (SC) gets the 131st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cougars have nine games left against teams over .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing Charleston's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Charleston (SC)'s next game

Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Elon Phoenix

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Elon Phoenix Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

