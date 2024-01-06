CAA Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAA teams will hit the court across seven games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens taking on the Hofstra Pride at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
CAA Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Campbell Fighting Camels at Hampton Pirates
|2:00 PM ET
|FloHoops
|Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Hofstra Pride
|2:00 PM ET
|MSG (Live stream on Fubo)
|UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Towson Tigers
|2:00 PM ET
|Monumental Sports (Live stream on Fubo)
|Drexel Dragons at William & Mary Tribe
|2:00 PM ET
|FloHoops
|Charleston (SC) Cougars at Stony Brook Seawolves
|6:30 PM ET
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo)
|North Carolina A&T Aggies at Elon Phoenix
|7:00 PM ET
|FloHoops
Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
