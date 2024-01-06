CAA teams will hit the court across seven games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens taking on the Hofstra Pride at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena.

Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

CAA Men's Basketball Games Today

Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!