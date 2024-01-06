Will Brent Burns Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 6?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brent Burns a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Burns stats and insights
- In seven of 39 games this season, Burns has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Burns has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.
- He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Burns recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|22:07
|Away
|W 6-2
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:11
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|20:48
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|22:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:50
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Hurricanes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
