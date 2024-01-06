Can we anticipate Brendan Lemieux scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Lemieux stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Lemieux has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
  • Lemieux has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Lemieux recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 9:37 Away W 6-2
1/2/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 8:53 Away W 6-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 5:39 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 3-2
11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:33 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:17 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 6-4
10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:44 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

