The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) host the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after winning six home games in a row. The Huskies are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UConn vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -4.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs Butler Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have gone 8-5-0 ATS this season.

UConn has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Huskies, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Butler has a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Butler has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 7 53.8% 83.1 165.3 63.6 135.5 146.6 Butler 8 61.5% 82.2 165.3 71.9 135.5 143.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UConn vs Butler Insights & Trends

The Huskies average 11.2 more points per game (83.1) than the Bulldogs give up (71.9).

UConn is 8-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

The Bulldogs average 18.6 more points per game (82.2) than the Huskies allow (63.6).

Butler has put together a 7-5 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UConn vs. Butler Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 8-5-0 7-4 7-6-0 Butler 7-6-0 1-3 7-6-0

UConn vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Butler 15-2 Home Record 10-6 5-5 Away Record 3-9 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.