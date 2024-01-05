The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, face the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 141-138 win over the Thunder, Young put up 24 points, 11 assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Young's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 28.2 30.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.7 Assists 11.5 11.3 12.2 PRA -- 42.6 46.2 PR -- 31.3 34 3PM 3.5 3.5 4.5



Trae Young Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Young has made 8.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 9.3 threes per game, or 22.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Young's opponents, the Pacers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 106.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.8 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 124.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.2 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 10.7 makes per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 39 38 1 8 5 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.