Sumter County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Sumter County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson Hall at Trinity Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
