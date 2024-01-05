Spartanburg County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Spartanburg County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillcrest High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mauldin High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dorman High School at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
