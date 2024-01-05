Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sebastian Aho find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- In 13 of 35 games this season, Aho has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Capitals this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Aho has accumulated four goals and 14 assists.
- Aho's shooting percentage is 14.4%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:02
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|18:43
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|4
|0
|4
|18:04
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|4
|1
|3
|18:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|0
|3
|17:10
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|24:39
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
