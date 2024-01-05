The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will aim to build on a six-game win run when they host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have taken four games in a row.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Purdue is 12-1 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the top rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 29th.

The Boilermakers average 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).

When Purdue puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 13-1.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 39.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Illinois has an 11-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 82nd.

The Fighting Illini's 83.9 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

When Illinois gives up fewer than 85.4 points, it is 10-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Purdue posted 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).

The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, Purdue performed better at home last year, making 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage away from home.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Illinois scored 77.5 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (70.0).

The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.

Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena 12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena 1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center 1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena 1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule