Friday's contest between the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) going head to head at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on January 5.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Purdue vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-6.2)

Purdue (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Purdue has a 10-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Illinois, who is 6-5-0 ATS. The Boilermakers have gone over the point total in nine games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over five times. Purdue is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games, while Illinois has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +257 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.4 points per game (18th in college basketball) and allow 67.0 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

Purdue wins the rebound battle by 10.8 boards on average. It collects 41.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 29th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.3 per contest.

Purdue connects on 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.4 (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

The Boilermakers rank 20th in college basketball with 105.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 83.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Purdue forces 10.9 turnovers per game (280th in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (146th in college basketball action).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini's +239 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.9 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per contest (59th in college basketball).

Illinois records 45.2 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 32.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 12.5 boards per game.

Illinois makes 9.0 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.5% from deep (132nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.1%.

Illinois loses the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 12.0 (203rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.2.

