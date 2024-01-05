The Indiana Pacers (19-14) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Hawks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 127 - Hawks 121

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 3.5)

Pacers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-5.5)

Pacers (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (264.5)



Under (264.5) Computer Predicted Total: 248.4

The Hawks (8-25-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.6% of the time, 33.4% less often than the Pacers (19-14-0) this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 8-6 against the spread compared to the 1-6 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the point total 69.7% of the time this season (23 out of 33). That's more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (21 out of 33).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 5-11, while the Pacers are 9-7 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are the third-best squad in the NBA in points scored (122.8 per game) but third-worst in points conceded (123.2).

Atlanta is seventh in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.7) and 19th in rebounds conceded (43.8).

At 26.1 assists per game, the Hawks are 15th in the NBA.

Atlanta is 15th in the league in turnovers per game (13.0) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.0).

The Hawks make 14.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.1% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and 13th, respectively, in the NBA.

