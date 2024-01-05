How to Watch the Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- This season, the Lakers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.
- Los Angeles has a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 24th.
- The Lakers put up only 0.3 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies give up (113.4).
- Los Angeles is 11-4 when scoring more than 113.4 points.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 46.5% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Memphis has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 106.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.6 points, Memphis is 6-1.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Lakers are scoring 1.4 more points per game (114.5) than they are on the road (113.1).
- At home, Los Angeles is giving up 12.7 fewer points per game (107.7) than on the road (120.4).
- In home games, the Lakers are making 0.3 fewer threes per game (10.5) than in away games (10.8). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies score 104.3 points per game, 4.8 less than away (109.1). On defense they allow 111.9 points per game at home, 2.9 less than on the road (114.8).
- Memphis allows 111.9 points per game at home, and 114.8 on the road.
- At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.4 assists per game, 1.2 less than away (24.6).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|D'Angelo Russell
|Out
|Tailbone
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Rui Hachimura
|Out
|Calf
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Foot
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|Out
|Hamstring
