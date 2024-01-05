The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -3.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 19 times.
  • The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 228.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Lakers have a 15-20-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 13 of 34 games this season.
  • Memphis' games this season have had an average of 220.3 points, 6.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Memphis' ATS record is 13-21-0 this season.
  • The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win five times (23.8%) in those contests.
  • This season, Memphis has won four of its 15 games, or 26.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
  • Memphis has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 19 54.3% 113.7 220.6 114.6 228 229.4
Grizzlies 13 38.2% 106.9 220.6 113.4 228 224.6

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Lakers have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.
  • Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread in home games (7-9-0) than it does in road games (8-11-0).
  • The Lakers record 113.7 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 113.4 the Grizzlies give up.
  • Los Angeles has a 9-6 record against the spread and an 11-4 record overall when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 4-12-0 record) than away (.500, 9-9-0).
  • The Grizzlies' 106.9 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers give up.
  • Memphis is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 15-20 7-11 18-17
Grizzlies 13-21 7-10 13-21

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 106.9
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
9-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
11-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
114.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.4
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 13
5-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-7
8-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.