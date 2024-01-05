Will Jordan Staal Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jordan Staal light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Staal stats and insights
- Staal has scored in five of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 8.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Staal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|14:48
|Away
|W 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
