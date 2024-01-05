In the upcoming matchup against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jordan Martinook to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

In two of 38 games this season, Martinook has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).

Martinook has zero points on the power play.

Martinook averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 104 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Rangers 1 1 0 15:11 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:20 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:09 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:26 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

