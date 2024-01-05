The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack Drury find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Drury stats and insights

  • In six of 38 games this season, Drury has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • On the power play, Drury has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Drury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Rangers 2 1 1 10:55 Away W 6-1
12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:55 Away W 3-2
12/28/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:53 Home W 5-3
12/27/2023 Predators 1 1 0 13:45 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:40 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:17 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 12:23 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 10:56 Away W 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

