The Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4, on a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena. The matchup on Friday, January 5 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-185) Capitals (+150) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes are 20-14 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina is 9-4 (winning 69.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this matchup.

Carolina's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 21 times.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 129 (6th) Goals 85 (31st) 116 (15th) Goals Allowed 104 (8th) 36 (2nd) Power Play Goals 14 (30th) 21 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (10th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-1-3 overall.

In its past 10 games, Carolina went over six times.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes net the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 129 this season.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (116 total) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+13) ranks them 11th in the NHL.

