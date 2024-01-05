Sebastian Aho and Alexander Ovechkin are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors with 43 points. He has scored 15 goals and picked up 28 assists this season.

Seth Jarvis has 13 goals and 14 assists, equaling 27 points (0.7 per game).

Martin Necas has 26 points for Carolina, via nine goals and 17 assists.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .894% save percentage ranks 53rd in the NHL.

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin's eight goals and 16 assists in 36 matchups give him 24 points on the season.

Dylan Strome is a top contributor for Washington, with 22 total points this season. In 36 games, he has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists.

This season, John Carlson has scored two goals and contributed 18 assists for Washington, giving him a point total of 20.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 7-3-3 record this season, with a .928 save percentage (fourth-best in the league). In 15 games, he has 414 saves, and has allowed 32 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.36 30th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 2.89 10th 4th 33.3 Shots 27.8 28th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 30.9 20th 4th 27.27% Power Play % 13.73% 28th 8th 83.06% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 13th

