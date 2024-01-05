How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Pacers (19-14) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (50.3%).
- This season, Atlanta has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 50.3% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank first.
- The Hawks average only 1.8 fewer points per game (122.8) than the Pacers allow (124.6).
- Atlanta is 12-2 when it scores more than 124.6 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up 125 points per game at home, 3.9 more than on the road (121.1). Defensively they allow 126.3 per game, 5.5 more than away (120.8).
At home Atlanta is conceding 126.3 points per game, 5.5 more than it is on the road (120.8).
- At home the Hawks are collecting 26.5 assists per game, 0.7 more than on the road (25.8).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|De'Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Shoulder
