On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Dmitry Orlov going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Orlov stats and insights

In one of 38 games this season, Orlov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (three shots).

Orlov has picked up three assists on the power play.

Orlov's shooting percentage is 1.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:12 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

