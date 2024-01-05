If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Darlington County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Darlington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilson Hall at Trinity Collegiate School

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on January 5

7:20 PM ET on January 5 Location: Darlington, SC

Darlington, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Clarendon High School at Lamar High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lamar, SC

Lamar, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Darlington High School at Marlboro County High School