Cherokee County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cherokee County, South Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Cherokee County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaffney High School at Clover High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clover, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
