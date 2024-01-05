In Charleston County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fort Dorchester High School at Ashley Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC Conference: 5A - Region 8

5A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Beaufort High School at Philip Simmons High School