Charleston County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Charleston County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Dorchester High School at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaufort High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
