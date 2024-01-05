The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three road games in a row. The Broncos are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The over/under for the matchup is set at 138.5.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -5.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs San Jose State Betting Records & Stats

The Broncos are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Boise State has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Broncos, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

San Jose State is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Jose State has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 5 45.5% 75.8 151.3 65.6 137 136.1 San Jose State 8 66.7% 75.5 151.3 71.4 137 136.8

Additional Boise State vs San Jose State Insights & Trends

The 75.8 points per game the Broncos score are only 4.4 more points than the Spartans allow (71.4).

Boise State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 71.4 points.

The Spartans score 9.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Broncos give up to opponents (65.6).

San Jose State is 5-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scores more than 65.6 points.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 5-6-0 3-2 6-5-0 San Jose State 6-6-0 2-0 9-3-0

Boise State vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State San Jose State 14-1 Home Record 12-3 5-6 Away Record 5-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.1 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

