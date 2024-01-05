How to Watch Boise State vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- Boise State is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 152nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 296th.
- The Broncos average 75.8 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans give up.
- When Boise State totals more than 71.4 points, it is 5-1.
San Jose State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
- San Jose State is 7-6 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 161st.
- The Spartans put up 9.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Broncos allow (65.6).
- San Jose State is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Boise State posted 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did in road games (69.7).
- In home games, the Broncos gave up 9.8 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (70.5).
- In home games, Boise State averaged 0.8 more treys per game (8.3) than in away games (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (34%).
San Jose State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 San Jose State is scoring 19.4 more points per game at home (85) than on the road (65.6).
- The Spartans concede 74.5 points per game at home, and 74 on the road.
- San Jose State drains more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than on the road (28.9%).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-65
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/21/2023
|Washington State
|L 66-61
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 85-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|Colorado State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
San Jose State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Montana
|L 86-75
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/20/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 81-78
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Wyoming
|L 75-73
|Arena-Auditorium
|1/5/2024
|Boise State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|San Diego State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
