The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Boise State is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Broncos are the 152nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 296th.

The Broncos average 75.8 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans give up.

When Boise State totals more than 71.4 points, it is 5-1.

San Jose State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

San Jose State is 7-6 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 161st.

The Spartans put up 9.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Broncos allow (65.6).

San Jose State is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Boise State posted 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did in road games (69.7).

In home games, the Broncos gave up 9.8 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (70.5).

In home games, Boise State averaged 0.8 more treys per game (8.3) than in away games (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (34%).

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 San Jose State is scoring 19.4 more points per game at home (85) than on the road (65.6).

The Spartans concede 74.5 points per game at home, and 74 on the road.

San Jose State drains more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than on the road (28.9%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena 12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena 12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena 1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena 1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule