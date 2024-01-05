Berkeley County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Berkeley County, South Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berkeley High School at Goose Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
