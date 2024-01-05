Barnwell County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Barnwell County, South Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Barnwell County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williston-Elko High School at Blackville-Hilda High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Blackville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
