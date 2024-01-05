High school basketball is on the schedule today in Aiken County, South Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Aiken County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Aiken High School at North Augusta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: North Augusta, SC

North Augusta, SC Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Strom Thurmond High School at Midland Valley High School