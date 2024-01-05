Abbeville County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Abbeville County, South Carolina today? We have the information here.
Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixie High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Calhoun Falls, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
