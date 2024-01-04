Six games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a Sun Belt team, including the matchup between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the James Madison Dukes.

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Troy Trojans at Georgia Southern Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Alabama Jaguars at Marshall Thundering Herd 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia State Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas State Bobcats at Appalachian State Mountaineers 6:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Old Dominion Monarchs 6:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas State Red Wolves at James Madison Dukes 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

