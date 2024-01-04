The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0) play a fellow SEC team, the Florida Gators (8-3), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina vs. Florida Game Information

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Kamilla Cardoso: 14.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK
  • Ashlyn Watkins: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
  • Raven Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Chloe Kitts: 11.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Florida Players to Watch

  • Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Leilani Correa: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Laila Reynolds: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

