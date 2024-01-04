Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are only 2.5-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game road win streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Warriors 114
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-1.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.1
- The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Warriors this season, putting up an ATS record of 16-19-0, compared to the 15-18-0 mark of the Warriors.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 48.3% of the time. That's less often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).
- Denver's games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (14 out of 35), less often than Golden State's games have (19 out of 33).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 22-9, while the Warriors are 3-10 as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- The Nuggets own a top-five defense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 109.8 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 15th with 115.1 points scored per contest.
- Denver ranks ninth in the NBA with 44.6 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43 rebounds allowed per game.
- The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 29.7 per game (second-best in NBA).
- Denver ranks best in the NBA by averaging just 11.5 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 25th in the league (12 per contest).
- The Nuggets are sinking 12.1 treys per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 37.8% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).
Warriors Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Warriors are 10th in the league offensively (116.9 points scored per game) and 20th on defense (116.3 points allowed).
- Golden State is the second-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.9) and is ranked 14th in rebounds allowed (43.1).
- At 28 assists per game, the Warriors are sixth in the NBA.
- At 14.5 turnovers committed per game and 12.2 turnovers forced, Golden State is 25th and 24th in the NBA, respectively.
- In 2023-24 the Warriors are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.8 per game), and they rank No. 15 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).
