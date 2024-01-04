As they ready for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors (16-17), the Denver Nuggets (24-11) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 at Chase Center.

The Nuggets came out on top in their most recent matchup 111-93 against the Hornets on Monday. Jamal Murray scored a team-best 25 points for the Nuggets in the victory.

The Warriors' most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 121-115 victory against the Magic. Stephen Curry's team-leading 36 points paced the Warriors in the victory.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Reggie Jackson PG Questionable Calf 12.3 2.2 4.4

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Payton II PG Out Hamstring 5.4 3.0 0.8

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2.5 234.5

