The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are only 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game road winning streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 234.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -2.5 234.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 10 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 total points.
  • The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 224.9, 9.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have a 16-19-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 31 times and won 22, or 71%, of those games.
  • This season, Denver has won 22 of its 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The Nuggets have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 14 of 33 outings.
  • Golden State's contests this season have a 233.2-point average over/under, 1.3 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Golden State has gone 15-18-0 ATS this year.
  • The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (23.1%) in those games.
  • This season, Golden State has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • Golden State has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 10 28.6% 115.1 232 109.8 226.1 226
Warriors 14 42.4% 116.9 232 116.3 226.1 230.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over twice in their past 10 games.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than it has in road affairs (7-11-0).
  • The Nuggets put up 115.1 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Warriors give up.
  • Denver is 12-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • Six of the Warriors' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • This year, Golden State is 6-12-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-6-0 ATS (.600).
  • The Warriors put up an average of 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • Golden State has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 14-11 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 16-19 14-15 14-21
Warriors 15-18 8-4 19-14

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors
115.1
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
12-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 13-12
14-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 14-11
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.3
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
13-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-8
20-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-6

