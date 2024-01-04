The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are only 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game road winning streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 234.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 234.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 total points.

The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 224.9, 9.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 16-19-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 31 times and won 22, or 71%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 22 of its 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Nuggets have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 14 of 33 outings.

Golden State's contests this season have a 233.2-point average over/under, 1.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Golden State has gone 15-18-0 ATS this year.

The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (23.1%) in those games.

This season, Golden State has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Golden State has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 10 28.6% 115.1 232 109.8 226.1 226 Warriors 14 42.4% 116.9 232 116.3 226.1 230.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Nuggets have hit the over twice in their past 10 games.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than it has in road affairs (7-11-0).

The Nuggets put up 115.1 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Warriors give up.

Denver is 12-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of the Warriors' last 10 games have hit the over.

This year, Golden State is 6-12-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-6-0 ATS (.600).

The Warriors put up an average of 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Golden State has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 14-11 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 16-19 14-15 14-21 Warriors 15-18 8-4 19-14

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 12-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-12 14-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-11 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 13-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-8 20-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-6

