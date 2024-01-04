The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will attempt to halt a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-9.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-8.5) 141.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina is 6-4-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 9-point underdogs this year, the Chanticleers have an ATS record of 4-0.

Texas State is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Bobcats games have hit the over four out of 11 times this season.

