Thursday's game that pits the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Strahan Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 76, Coastal Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas State (-6.3)

Texas State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Texas State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Coastal Carolina is 6-4-0. A total of four out of the Bobcats' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Chanticleers' games have gone over.

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers score 79.3 points per game (79th in college basketball) and allow 78.8 (333rd in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Coastal Carolina prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It grabs 42.8 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.4.

Coastal Carolina hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball), 3.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.6% from deep (183rd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33.2%.

Coastal Carolina has lost the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 12.5 (250th in college basketball) while forcing 10.3 (315th in college basketball).

