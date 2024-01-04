The Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hofstra vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

Charleston (SC) has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Hofstra has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Pride's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Charleston (SC) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 While our computer ranking puts Charleston (SC) 133rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 70th.

The Cougars' national championship odds are the same now (+25000) compared to the start of the season (+25000).

Charleston (SC)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.