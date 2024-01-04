Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hofstra vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.
Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hofstra Moneyline
|Charleston (SC) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hofstra (-2.5)
|153.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Hofstra (-2.5)
|153.5
|-142
|+118
Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Betting Trends
- Charleston (SC) has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Hofstra has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Pride's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Charleston (SC) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- While our computer ranking puts Charleston (SC) 133rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 70th.
- The Cougars' national championship odds are the same now (+25000) compared to the start of the season (+25000).
- Charleston (SC)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
