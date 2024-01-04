The Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hofstra vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hofstra Moneyline Charleston (SC) Moneyline
BetMGM Hofstra (-2.5) 153.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Hofstra (-2.5) 153.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

  • Charleston (SC) has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Hofstra has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Pride's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Charleston (SC) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • While our computer ranking puts Charleston (SC) 133rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 70th.
  • The Cougars' national championship odds are the same now (+25000) compared to the start of the season (+25000).
  • Charleston (SC)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.