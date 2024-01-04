Thursday's contest features the Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA) squaring off at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena (on January 4) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-74 win for Hofstra.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Hempstead, New York

Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 77, Charleston (SC) 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-3.2)

Hofstra (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

Hofstra is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Charleston (SC)'s 4-7-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Pride's games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Cougars' games have gone over. Hofstra is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Charleston (SC) has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game, with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (95th in college basketball) and allow 74.5 per contest (266th in college basketball).

Charleston (SC) wins the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It records 40.2 rebounds per game, 48th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.5.

Charleston (SC) connects on 9.7 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents.

Charleston (SC) has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (96th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 12.4 it forces (162nd in college basketball).

